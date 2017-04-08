2017 LiveRez Partner Conference Kicks Off October 8 at the Wigwam Resort and Spa in Phoenix, AZ

March 27, 2017, 8:07 am MDT

By LiveRez Print Preview

The Vacation Rental Software Leader’s Fourth Annual Conference Will Feature New Format and Nearly Twice as Many Classes

Eagle, ID – Hailey-founded LiveRez.com, the most widely used cloud-based software for professional vacation rental managers, will hold its fourth annual Partner Conference October 8 through October 11 at the Wigwam Resort and Spa in Phoenix, AZ.

Each year the conference brings together hundreds of professional vacation rental managers from all across the globe – all of whom run their businesses with LiveRez’s cloud-based platform – making the event the largest gathering of industry professionals using the same software.

This year – thanks to a growing number of industry expert instructors and a new format that allows attendees to build their own schedule – event organizers expect to see yet another huge increase in attendance.

“Our goal is to make this the most robust educational offering available anywhere in the vacation rental industry,” said LiveRez CEO Tracy Lotz.

In 2017, the conference will offer nearly twice as many classes as it has in previous years. In addition to in-depth training on the LiveRez software, the conference will also feature classes on business management and customer service, as well as a wider range of marketing sessions. Additionally, many of the classes include options for different skill levels.

The last day of the conference will also include a series of semi-private workshops, so attendees can get hands-on help from expert instructors.

In additional to LiveRez’s in-house software experts, the company has secured some big-name industry professionals to teach classes, including VRMB’s Matt Landau and the co-founders of SmokyMountains.com, David Angotti and Wes Melton, both of whom consulted with Fortune 500 companies before entering the vacation rental space. More special instructors, as well as conference keynotes speakers, will be announced in the coming months.

But it’s not just the classes that are getting upgraded. LiveRez is also expected to showcase a number of new products at its “LiveRez Live” technology showcase, a perennial conference favorite. The conference will feature its regular array of fun activities, like its famous evening parties, but this year the LiveRez family will have even more space to hold events, as the company has rented out the entire 440-acre resort.

“This year’s conference will undoubtedly be the biggest and best event we’ve ever hosted,” Lotz said. “I can’t wait for the LiveRez family to see what we have in store for them this year!”

To learn more about the 2017 LiveRez Partner Conference, visit LiveRez.com/2017Conference.

About LiveRez

LiveRez is the world’s most widely used software platform for marketing and managing vacation rental homes online. The LiveRez solution offers professional property managers all the tools they need to run their business in a single, cloud-based platform. And, the company’s unique “pay-as-you-book” business model creates a mutually beneficial partnership between LiveRez and its vacation rental manager partners. This partnership fuels the company’s mission of continually developing and supporting cutting-edge solutions that empower independent property managers to compete in the rapidly evolving vacation rental space.