Annual Spring Corporate Food Drive Helps Families in Need

March 24, 2016, 11:30 am MST

By The Hunger Coalition

Spring is quickly approaching in our valley and that means it’s time for The Hunger Coalition to partner with local businesses for the annual Spring Corporate Food Drive. From April 4 -15, 2016, , Atlantic Aviation, High Country Fusion, Idaho Mountain Express, Marketron, POWER Engineers, Redfish Technology, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, Sun Valley Resort, Cold Springs Crossing, Sawtooth Animal Center and Zenergy will be competing to bring The Hunger Coalition non-perishable foods and financial contributions. The business that brings in the most donations will be awarded the coveted Golden Can Award!

“The Spring Corporate Food Drive comes at a critical time for The Hunger Coalition,” stated Jeanne Liston, Executive Director. “We continue to see some of the highest numbers of people receiving food assistance in the history of our organization.” Statistics indicate the need for food assistance across the state and country is increasing, despite improvements in the economy. “While 80% of our clients are working at least one job, many just don’t earn enough to make ends meet due to low wages. The food received from the Spring Corporate Food Drive will help dramatically and be distributed immediately.”

You can also participate from the comfort of your own home. Simply go online to www.thehungercoalition.org and make a financial contribution in the name of a participating business. Thanks to partnerships with local and statewide food distributors, your dollars are stretched over six times farther than if you were to purchase the food yourself!

The most needed food donation items include canned fruits or apple sauce, grains and rice, pasta, canned beans, vegetables or meals (high protein, low sodium) and healthy snacks for kids.

Support local businesses and organizations through April 15 as they join together to bring wholesome food, welcome hope, and vital support services to families by participating in The Hunger Coalition’s Annual Spring Corporate Food Drive.

The Hunger Coalition strives to end hunger in our community by providing wholesome food to those in need and by promoting solutions to the underlying causes of hunger through collaboration, education and advocacy. For more information, visit www.thehungercoalition.org.