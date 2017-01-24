The Blaine County Community Food Assessment Executive Summary is Available!

February 4, 2016, 5:18 pm MST

By The Hunger Coalition Print Preview

The Blaine County Community Food Assessment (BCCFA) report on our local food system is published, and available online on The Hunger Coalition’s website, www.thehungercoalition.org. Also watch for presentations at City Council and County Commissioner meetings during February and March.

The BCCFA team of local organizations and individuals researched Blaine County’s food production, consumption patterns, food waste and recovery, and food security over the course of 2015. The group will continue to work together in the food system framework. Many moving parts need to be coordinated to achieve bold goals such that food access, healthy diets and sustainable farming work together to promote greater health and quality of life for all.

The project grew from The Hunger Coalition’s interest in food insecurity rates, and the community’s interest in local food system development. The report provides a critical tool for community members pursuing opportunities to localize the food system: it can support grant applications, be used as baseline information to continue research, and it provides recommendations to get the ball rolling on projects.

Farmers and County Commissioners were interviewed, as well as individuals from waste collection and food waste recovery operations. Focus groups were also held with valley seniors, food insecure families and residents from Carey. A community survey was conducted, which received more than 1,100 responses. The report paints a vivid and evidence-based picture of the elements to the local food system.

The BCCFA team is excited to further collaborate with the community and talk about the ways that the research can assist with planning and projects addressing a resilient food system.

To help educate the public about the state of our local food system, The Sage School students created large format infographics highlighting the data gathered from the Community Food Assessment. These graphics will be on display at Gilman Contemporary Gallery, at 661 Sun Valley Rd, in Ketchum on Wednesday, February 10, from 5-6pm. The public is invited to this free event.

The Hunger Coalition strives to end hunger in our community by providing wholesome food to those in need and by promoting solutions to the underlying causes of hunger through collaboration, education and advocacy. For more information, visit www.thehungercoalition.org.