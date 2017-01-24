Food for Fines at The Hailey Public Library

February 14, 2016, 9:22 am MST

The Hailey Public Li brary announces its first ever “Food for Fines” food drive for The Hunger Coalition. Now through February 29, library patrons with overdue fines can exchange non-perishable or canned goods for overdue fines to help local families in need.

One can of food is equal to $1.00 in fines.

“Food for Fines is a great way to remove any overdue fines on our patrons’ accounts, but more importantly, the initiative turns what could be a negative – overdue fines and limited access to our library, into a positive: helping others. It’s a win-win,” said LeAnn Gelskey, Director of the Hailey Public Library.

Hunger does not discriminate, even in our wealthy community. One in six people in Blaine County reached out for food assistance last year. “Food drives [like this one] are a great way to bring awareness to hunger in our community,” said Jeanne Liston, Executive Director of The Hunger Coalition. “We are approaching the ‘hunger season’, where need is at its highest and food donations drop and warehouse shelves become bare. The food collected from the library can immediately be distributed to local families in need,” added Liston.

According to The Hunger Coalition, the best items to donate include: Canned fruit and veggies, hot or cold cereal, canned meat, (tuna or chicken), peanut butter, rice, pasta, or other grains, canned or dry beans, healthy kids’ snacks or juice and canned or boxed soups.

Donated food will benefit the thousands of Blaine County residents who receive food assistance and related support from The Hunger Coalition every year.

The Hunger Coalition strives to end hunger in our community by providing wholesome food to those in need and by promoting solutions to the underlying causes of hunger through collaboration, education and advocacy. For more information, visit www.thehungercoalition.org.