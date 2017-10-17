Hailey-founded Company Organizes Hurricane Relief Efforts for its Customers

October 3, 2017, 9:26 am MDT

By LiveRez Print Preview

Called LiveRelief, the effort is expected to raise more than $100,000 for property managers that have lost virtually everything



Eagle, ID – Hailey-founded LiveRez.com, the most widely used cloud-based software for professional vacation rental managers, is leveraging its broad network of property manager partners to provide relief to those hit hardest by the recent hurricanes.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen our customer base organize into a tight-knit community,” said Tracy Lotz, founder and CEO of LiveRez. “When the hurricanes hit, we had multiple partners reach out to us and ask us how they could help. So, our team organized this effort that allows property managers to help other property managers in their time of greatest need.”

Many of LiveRez’s partners operate in vacation destinations along the coastline. When the hurricanes hit, more than 100 LiveRez Partners were affected and more than 30 lost nearly everything.

Most of the hardest hit companies are small businesses that not only lost their offices and personal homes, but also lost the bulk of the homes that they rent out on behalf of second-home owners. While insurance will cover the rebuilding of these homes, the loss of inventory leaves these managers with no way to generate income to pay their bills or their employees, many of whom have been displaced.

LiveRelief takes a multi-faceted approach in helping these managers:

Fundraising – With LiveRez’s annual conference less than a week away, the company has set up a silent auction where partners can donate items (such as stays in their homes). LiveRez has also partnered with Boise-based nonprofit solutions provider MaxGiving to create a gateway where people can donate directly to relief efforts.

– With LiveRez’s annual conference less than a week away, the company has set up a silent auction where partners can donate items (such as stays in their homes). LiveRez has also partnered with Boise-based nonprofit solutions provider MaxGiving to create a gateway where people can donate directly to relief efforts. Boots on the Ground – LiveRez’s team is organizing volunteer efforts to help with the cleanup, and has already sent multiple employees to both Texas and the Florida Keys.

– LiveRez’s team is organizing volunteer efforts to help with the cleanup, and has already sent multiple employees to both Texas and the Florida Keys. Temporary Employment – Many of the employees of affected companies could be without jobs during the rebuilding process, but their proficiency with the LiveRez software makes them valuable candidates for other companies using LiveRez. Because the software is cloud-based, it allows these employees to work remotely without having to completely relocate for a temporary position.

– Many of the employees of affected companies could be without jobs during the rebuilding process, but their proficiency with the LiveRez software makes them valuable candidates for other companies using LiveRez. Because the software is cloud-based, it allows these employees to work remotely without having to completely relocate for a temporary position. Referral Network – LiveRez is giving select partners early access to an innovative piece of technology that it will officially announce at its annual conference. This new functionality allows partners to list each other’s inventory to drive bookings for each other and earn commissions on the referrals. Essentially, this technology will enable affected managers to leverage their own brand recognition in driving bookings for other partners, and, in the process, generate revenue while their inventory is being rebuilt.

“To date, the response from partners has been overwhelming,” Lotz said. “The LiveRez family has responded in a big way. And, based on the donations we already have, we expect to raise more than $100,000 that will go directly to helping our affected partners not only weather the storm but come out stronger.”

The LiveRelief silent auction will be online and open to the public. Item donations are still coming in, but many partners have already donated stays in homes from all across the United States and abroad. To view the auction items and bid, please go to LiveRez.cbo.io.

