Hailey-Founded LiveRez Announces VacationRentPayment as its Platinum Sponsor for the 2017 Partner Conference

September 14, 2017, 1:17 pm MDT

VacationRentPayment, an industry leader in payment processing solutions, will also offer educational sessions at the conference

Eagle, ID – Hailey-founded LiveRez.com, the most widely used cloud-based software for professional vacation rental managers, today announced VacationRentPayment as its platinum sponsor for the 2017 LiveRez Partner Conference, which runs Oct. 8-11 at the Wigwam Resort and Spa in Phoenix, AZ.

VacationRentPayment, a service of YapStone, is the vacation rental industry’s top provider of payment processing solutions and has been one of LiveRez’s preferred industry partners for many years.

“We’ve worked hand-in-hand with VacationRentPayment for many years to offer our property manager partners real-time payment processing for their bookings,” said LiveRez CEO Tracy Lotz. “They’ve been outstanding industry partners, and we’re thrilled to have them as the featured sponsor for this year’s conference.”

In addition to being the event’s top sponsor, VacationRentPayment will also present educational sessions, including a workshop on how the chargeback process works and a review of rental agreements.

Each year the conference brings together hundreds of professional vacation rental managers from all across the globe. Many of these managers already use VacationRentPayment as their merchant processor, but company representatives said they wanted to make sure their customers knew about all the ways VacationRentPayment could save them money and make their lives easier.

“LiveRez has been a true partner of VacationRentPayment for over five years,” says Tom Villante, CEO of YapStone. “We’re proud to continue our relationship by providing engaging content and sharing industry advancements at their upcoming Partner Conference. Our goal is to help LiveRez partners better run their businesses through integrated payment solutions.”

To learn more about the 2017 LiveRez Partner Conference, visit LiveRez.com/2017Conference.

About LiveRez

LiveRez is the world’s most widely used software platform for marketing and managing vacation rental homes online. The LiveRez solution offers professional property managers all the tools they need to run their business in a single, cloud-based platform. And, the company’s unique “pay-as-you-book” business model creates a mutually beneficial partnership between LiveRez and its vacation rental manager partners. This partnership fuels the company’s mission of continually developing and supporting cutting-edge solutions that empower independent property managers to compete in the rapidly evolving vacation rental space. To learn more about LiveRez, visit LiveRez.com.

About YapStone

YapStone is one of the leading payment providers for large, complicated and under-served markets, including marketplace companies, vacation rental, storage, and property rental industries. YapStone will process over $18 billion in payment volume this year and, unlike competitors, they facilitate the entire payment transaction from beginning to end. Through robust services, YapStone handles risk, compliance, and fraud, so that marketplaces are free to focus on their core business.

VacationRentPayment is a service of YapStone that delivers payment solutions for vacation rental managers, owners and their guests. VacationRentPayment empowers homeowners with a comprehensive, yet easy-to-use electronic payment platform that directly integrates with many of the leading vacation rental softwares. This platform delivers simple, monthly statements for easy reconciliation and flat-rate pricing, giving you transparency into your growing vacation rental business.

VacationRentPayment has over 17 years of deep industry-specific payment processing expertise and a leadership team with sophisticated payments experience that helps deliver their services to more than 400,000 vacation rental properties across the country.