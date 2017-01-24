“Arboles Venerabile”, an exhibition of paintings by Jill Lear

January 21, 2017, 3:02 pm MST

By Gilman Contemporary Print Preview

Jill Lear ~ Arboles Venerabile

January 21-February 28, 2017

“It starts with a single tree in the landscape: ancient, complex, grotesque even, and witness to history.”

Gilman Contemporary presents Arboles Venerabiles, an exhibition of paintings by Jill Lear. Lear is a painter whose primary subject and inspiration are trees, but that would be too simple. Sun Valley artist, Jill Lear, transcribes the experience of being in, and thinking about Nature, through her studies of trees. Exploring them topographically. Thinking about them philosophically. Lastly, painting them systematically. There is an inherent restraint in her work that demonstrates her honor of these trees. She distills the elements that make up these ancient beings until the white space invites as much investigation as her color and lines. It is the process of this investigation that the viewer realizes they are participating in the very experience that Lear set out to create, the experience of exploration and discovery.

Jill’s works have been exhibited in San Francisco, New York, Seattle and Austin. Her work has been acquired by the permanent collections at Wright State University Art Museum Dayton, OH as well as the Philip Isles Collection, NY. Jill trained formally at the New York Studio School NY, NY and holds degrees from both Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX as well as The Chambre Syndicale of Haute Couture in Paris, France.

Join us for Gallery Walk Friday February 17, 5-8. Jill Lear will be in attendance.