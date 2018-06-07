LiveRez Launches Integration with NextPax that will Enable Connections with Hundreds of Vacation Rental Listing Sites

May 17, 2018, 10:11 am MDT

By LiveRez Print Preview

The new feature will add connections to Booking.com, HomeAway, VRBO and hundreds more, in addition to LiveRez’s direct connection to Airbnb

Eagle, ID – Hailey-founded LiveRez, a worldwide leader in vacation rental software, today set live an integration with NextPax that will enable its many professional manager partners to connect with hundreds of vacation rental listing sites worldwide.

The integration adds connections to Booking.com, HomeAway, VRBO and hundreds of other listing sites. This comes in addition to the direct connection LiveRez pioneered to Airbnb in 2015.

The connections with these channels will allow LiveRez’s partners to advertise to millions of potential guests worldwide.

“While we’ve always put a focus on helping our partners build their own brands, we realize that advertising on listing sites can play a key role in a vacation rental manager’s marketing mix,” said Tracy Lotz, LiveRez CEO. “At our 2016 Partner Conference, we committed to adding more channel connections, but it was important to us to get it right.”

LiveRez spent a full year researching different channel management solutions, and Lotz said NextPax quickly solidified itself as their top choice.

“We wanted to offer our partners a solution that connected to multiple listing sites, that was battle tested, and whose people shared our values,” Lotz said. “And most importantly, we wanted a solution that would protect our partners’ guest data. NextPax checked all those boxes.”

The NextPax solution allows managers to pull content from their LiveRez system and quickly build property listings on vacation rental listing sites. The solution also syncs rates, availability and content, and delivers completed bookings into the LiveRez system in real time. NextPax’s interface also allows partners to further enhance listings by adding channel-specific options and amenities.

“We are excited about our partnership with LiveRez and the opportunity to provide best-in-class technology and connectivity to distribution channels around the globe,” said NextPax CEO Erik Engel. “The connectivity provides the LiveRez customers the opportunity to reach more shoppers in a highly efficient way and grow their business in a highly efficient manner.”

To learn more about LiveRez’s channel management capabilities, visit LiveRez.com/channel-manager/.

About LiveRez

LiveRez is the world’s most widely used software platform for marketing and managing vacation rental homes online. The LiveRez solution offers professional property managers all the tools they need to run their business in a single, cloud-based platform. And, the company’s unique “pay-as-you-book” business model creates a mutually beneficial partnership between LiveRez and its vacation rental manager partners. This partnership fuels the company’s mission of continually developing and supporting cutting-edge solutions that empower independent property managers to compete in the rapidly evolving vacation rental space.

About NextPax

Founded in 2006, NextPax is a leading vacation rental channel manager specialized in providing complex API-connectivity solutions that enable seamless two-way connections between property management systems and distribution channels worldwide. The extensive network of NextPax consists of 600,000+ properties and is continuously growing. The highly automated vacation rental distribution technology provided by NextPax, allows properties to be distributed via all major distribution channels and numerous niche channels. Connectivity includes availability, rates, inventory, bookings and content updates.