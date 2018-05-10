LiveRez Partner Conference Returns to Boise to Celebrate Company’s 10th Anniversary

April 19, 2018, 9:35 am MDT

The Leader in Vacation Rental Software Expects to Pull in Hundreds of Attendees for the 3-Day Event in Downtown Boise

Eagle, ID – Hailey-founded LiveRez, a worldwide leader in vacation rental software, will celebrate its 10th anniversary by bringing its annual Partner Conference back to its home town of Boise, ID.

The three-day gathering, slotted for Oct. 1-3, is expected to bring together hundreds of professional vacation rental managers that use LiveRez to power to their businesses.

LiveRez CEO Tracy Lotz said that these professional managers (which the company calls partners) have been a huge part of LiveRez’s success the past 10 years.

“We consider our vacation rental manager partners family,” Lotz said. “And, we’re excited to invite them to our home town for a big celebration of what we’ve accomplished together.”

The company previously held its inaugural conference in Boise in 2014, and since then it’s made stops in Sun Valley, Austin and Phoenix.

But, the conference has grown significantly since its last stop in Boise. As a result, this year’s conference will be held at multiple locations in the downtown area, from Jack’s Urban Meeting Place (JUMP) to the Boise Centre to the Egyptian Theatre.

Once again, the conference will feature two main tracks for education: a Coaches track for management-level employees that focuses on topics like leadership, business health, brand strategy and networking; and an Athletes track for team members on the front line that focuses on topics like hospitality, LiveRez skills and professional development.

New this year is the opportunity for LiveRez partners to earn certifications on the software. Not only will they leave with a certificate documenting their mastery of the software, they’ll also have the opportunity to compete against other partners for a top spot on the certification leaderboard.

All the regular conference staples are back as well, from announcements of new technology to LiveRez’s always-epic after-hour events to big-name keynote speakers, which will be revealed in the coming months.

“The 2018 conference isn’t just about celebrating the past,” Lotz said. “It’s about all the opportunities we have to grow together in the next 10 years.”

To learn more about the 2018 LiveRez Partner Conference, visit Conference.LiveRez.com.

About LiveRez

LiveRez is the world’s most widely used software platform for marketing and managing vacation rental homes online. The LiveRez solution offers professional property managers all the tools they need to run their business in a single, cloud-based platform. And, the company’s unique “pay-as-you-book” business model creates a mutually beneficial partnership between LiveRez and its vacation rental manager partners. This partnership fuels the company’s mission of continually developing and supporting cutting-edge solutions that empower independent property managers to compete in the rapidly evolving vacation rental space.