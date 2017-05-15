Melvin Sokolsky, Imagination in Flight

May 12, 2017, 2:24 pm MDT

(Sun Valley, Idaho—June 26-July 29, 2017)

Gilman Contemporary celebrates iconic photographer Melvin Sokolsky with a retrospective of photographs by the illustrious artist. His work is characterized by his sense of fantasy and invention, surrealism and illusion.

Sokolsky was born and raised in New York City where he started his career as a photographer. At the age of twenty-one he was invited to join the staff of Harper’s Bazaar. It was for this publication that he produced his most iconic and inventive series in 1963. This shoot of the 1963 Paris collection depicted models floating in giant clear plexiglass bubbles. The series combines surrealism and the world of high fashion, with a nod to the increasing popularity of street photography. The “bubble” series as it became known, is often credited for launching the trend of bold, artistic visions within fashion photography and continues to be an inspiration today.

Sokolsky is now celebrated as an important pioneer of illusory fashion photography. He has worked for Vogue and The New York Times, as well as Harper’s Bazaar. He also photographed the entire editorial content of McCall’s Magazine, which was a first for its time. Sokolsky has been awarded twenty-five Clio Awards for his work in the field of advertising. His work is included in numerous private collections throughout Europe and the United States. He currently lives in Los Angeles.

The exhibition opens July 7th with an opening reception from 5-8pm with the artist in attendance.

The gallery will also present the photography of Michael Massaia whose candid black and white images of Central Park put a spotlight on the ordinary to reveal the true way each moment was felt. In addition Slovakian photographer Maria Svarbova, who creates evocative images of women in austere swimming pools, will also be on display.

About Melvin Sokolsky

Among the museums that have exhibited his work are: The Museum of Modern Art and Victoria & Albert Museum, where he was included in “Shots of Style” a retrospective of the world’s major fashion photographers. The Getty Museum recently acquired ten works and is currently planning an exhibition for 2018.

About Gilman Contemporary

Representing artists from diverse generations and global geographies, Gilman’s expertise includes painting, photography and sculpture with a particular emphasis on contemporary photography. The gallery has defined its artistic program by including both established and emerging artists who present an innovative process to traditional art forms.