Whales, Wine and Culinary Cruise

January 24, 2017, 2:29 pm MST

Celebrating Baja:

• Join us on-board our 110’ motor yacht, the MV Adventure, as we embark on a wine and culinary cruise in the Sea of Cortez.

• Our guest, Executive Chef Jesus Chavez Partida, owns Las Tres Virgenes, which is one of La Paz’s finest restaurants and is listed as one of the top 100 restaurants in Mexico.

• Chef Chavez will prepare three signature dishes and pair them with a selection of Baja wines, including his own signature wine, “Pericu”. Chef Chavez will also share his unique culinary techniques and food-culture experiences with guests.

• In addition to enjoying the wine and food of the Baja, you will also be able to take advantage of the peak season for migratory whales in the area, as we celebrate the Baja together.

Trip Highlights:

• Wines of the Baja – A selection of wines from the Baja will be featured.

• Cuisine – Fresh, locally farmed meats, vegetables, cheeses and freshly caught seafood are used for our chef’s signature dishes. As we visit the remote communities in the area, we will learn about the wild herbs and different woods they use to cook with.

• Wildlife Encounters – During the cruise, anticipate encounters with whales, dolphins, sea lions, whale sharks and more.

• The Sea of Cortez and its desert islands offer an amazing biodiversity of marine and terrestrial life, giving hikers and snorkelers the perfect environment to explore. In the evenings, enjoy stargazing the night sky, with a glass of wine in hand.

Link to the website page: http://panterra.com/wine-tasting/